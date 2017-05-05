PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 Topbuild Corp:
* Owens Corning and Topbuild announce settlement of contract dispute
* Owens Corning - under terms of settlement, Topbuild will pay Owens Corning $30 million in cash
* Owens Corning - settlement will also result in dismissal of lawsuit filed in may, 2016 in Toledo, Ohio in connection with dispute
* Owens Corning - additional details of settlement agreement remain confidential. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 UAE state fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice for approval to buy the rest of the partially-owned Viceroy Hotel Group from Jho Low, a financier linked by prosecutors to Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.