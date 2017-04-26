April 26 Owens Corning

* Owens Corning reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Capital additions in 2017 are expected to total approximately $375 million

* Owens Corning - capital additions in 2017 are expected to total approximately $375 million. Interest expense is expected to be about $110 million

* Owens Corning - in roofing, company expects continued growth in new construction and reroof demand in 2017

* Owens Corning - in composites, company expects continued growth in glass fiber market, driven by moderate global industrial production growth