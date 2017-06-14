June 14 Owens Corning

* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing

* Owens corning - term loan agreement provides for a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million - sec filing

* Owens corning - credit facility matures on earlier of june 7, 2018