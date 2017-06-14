GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 14 Owens Corning
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing
* Owens corning - term loan agreement provides for a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million - sec filing
* Owens corning - credit facility matures on earlier of june 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t3D0nI) Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities