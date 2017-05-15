BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 15 Owens Corning:
* Owens corning to acquire high-performance cellular glass manufacturer Pittsburgh Corning
* Owens Corning - deal for approximately $560 million
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
