FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Q2 sales $1.8 billion
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Q2 sales $1.8 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc:

* O-I reports second quarter 2017 results; continued strong business performance and favorable non-operational tailwinds drive 2017 earnings guidance higher

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.37 to $2.47 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍now expects earnings from continuing operations attributable to co, diluted for FY 2017 to be in range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍expects cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2017 to be approximately $750 million​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - "raising our guidance on our full-year earnings performance"

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍expects adjusted free cash flow to be approximately $365 million for FY​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - sees ‍excluding certain items from first half of 2017, adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017 in range of $2.55 to $2.65​

* Owens-Illinois- Qtrly sales volume in Asia pacific declined due to lower domestic sales in China; production was exported to support sales to mature markets

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois-On July 31, a European unit of co sold to a third party its right, title, interest in amounts due under arbitration award against Venezuela

* Owens-Illinois Inc - European unit received cash payment of $115 million, retains modest potential upside depending upon recovery of award

* Owens-Illinois-In event award is partially/completely annulled, subsidiary may be required to repay up to entire amount of cash payment to third party

* Owens-Illinois Inc - company intends to use after-tax proceeds of cash payments to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.