BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Owens-illinois Inc
* Owens-Illinois, Inc.: OI European Group B.V. Launches private offering of €200 million of senior notes
* OI European Group B.V, co's indirect subsidary, is offering eur 200 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited