BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 3 Owens & Minor Inc:
* Owens & Minor to acquire Byram Healthcare
* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018
* Signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire byram healthcare for approximately $380 million in cash
* acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $450 million in incremental annual revenue for Owens & Minor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals