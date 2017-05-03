May 3 Owens & Minor Inc:

* Owens & Minor to acquire Byram Healthcare

* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018

* Signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire byram healthcare for approximately $380 million in cash

* acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $450 million in incremental annual revenue for Owens & Minor