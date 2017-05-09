BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:
* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Says book value attributable to common stockholders of $20.97 per share at March 31, 2017 as compared to $21.03 per share at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE