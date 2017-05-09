May 9 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:

* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Says book value attributable to common stockholders of $20.97 per share at March 31, 2017 as compared to $21.03 per share at Dec 31, 2016