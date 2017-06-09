GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 9 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:
* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. Announces amendment of secured revolving credit facility with California Bank & Trust, First Bank and Umpqua Bank increasing maximum to $75,000,000
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc - amendment to increase maximum potential borrowings to $75 million and to add Umpqua Bank as an additional lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities