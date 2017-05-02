BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $24.9 million to $25.7 million
* Q1 revenue $21.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $102 million to $105 million
* Expect revenue to increase 21% to 24% for year using constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results