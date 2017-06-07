BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 7 Oxford Lane Capital Corp:
* Oxford Lane Capital Corp prices preferred stock offering
* Oxford Lane Capital - priced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of newly designated 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares
* Oxford Lane Capital - public offering of 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares priced at offering price of $25 per share
* Oxford Lane Capital - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., unit of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, is acting as lead book-running manager for offering
* Oxford Lane Capital - National Securities Corporation, unit of National Holdings, and Wedbush Securities Inc are acting as co-managers for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing