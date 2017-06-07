June 7 Oxford Lane Capital Corp:

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp prices preferred stock offering

* Oxford Lane Capital - priced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of newly designated 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares

* Oxford Lane Capital - public offering of 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares priced at offering price of $25 per share

* Oxford Lane Capital - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., unit of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, is acting as lead book-running manager for offering

* Oxford Lane Capital - National Securities Corporation, unit of National Holdings, and Wedbush Securities Inc are acting as co-managers for offering