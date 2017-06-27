BRIEF-Technicolor cuts FY adj EBITDA target by EUR 40 mln
* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES
June 27 Oxford Metrics Plc:
* Says acquisition of Imeasureu
* Says acquisition comprises an initial consideration of 1.99 mln stg (NZ$3.5m) paid in cash from existing resources
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.