BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 Oxley Holdings Limited:
* Acquisition Of Flitous Properties Limited And Jemina Properties Limited
* Total consideration for proposed acquisition shall be EUR28.0 million
* Group's 50%-owned joint venture company, Oxley Planetvision properties has entered into a sale and purchase agreement
* Deal to acquire Flitous Properties and Jemina Properties from Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility