April 11 Oxley Holdings Limited:

* Acquisition Of Flitous Properties Limited And Jemina Properties Limited

* Total consideration for proposed acquisition shall be EUR28.0 million

* Group's 50%-owned joint venture company, Oxley Planetvision properties has entered into a sale and purchase agreement

* Deal to acquire Flitous Properties and Jemina Properties from Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: