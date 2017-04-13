UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
April 13 Oxley Holdings Limited
* Pricing Of Us$200 mln 6.375 Per Cent. Notes Due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
* Oxley Mtn Pte. priced its us$200 million 6.375 per cent. Notes due 2021 under its u.s.$1 billion guaranteed euro medium term note programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California