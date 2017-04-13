April 13 Oxley Holdings Limited

* Pricing Of Us$200 mln 6.375 Per Cent. Notes Due 2021

* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.

* Oxley Mtn Pte. priced its us$200 million 6.375 per cent. Notes due 2021 under its u.s.$1 billion guaranteed euro medium term note programme