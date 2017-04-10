BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Oxley Holdings Ltd
* Responds to SGX queries in relation to termination of term sheet for management of a hotel in Batam, Indonesia
* Due to commercial reasons, parties mutually agree not to proceed further to enter into definitive agreements and hence, term sheet lapsed on 31 March 2017
After entering into term sheet, co and Wyndham took steps to negotiate detailed terms of definitive deals until they mutually agree not to proceed further
Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.