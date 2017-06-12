June 12 p-ban.com Corp

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 109,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 23 to June 27

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

