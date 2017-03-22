March 22 P10 Industries Inc
* P10 Industries Inc.,formerly Active Power Inc., files for
reorganization under Chapter 11, announces new investor, while
preserving shareholder value
* P10 Industries Inc says Dallas-based 210 capital will
invest $4.654 million cash in P10 in exchange for shares of
company's common stock
* P10 Industries Inc - in addition, 210 capital will provide
up to ten million dollars of financing to be used for
acquisitions
* P10 Industries Inc - company filed its voluntary Chapter
11 petition and plan in U.S. bankruptcy court for western
district of Texas in San Antonio
* P10 Industries - under plan, will also be shedding all of
its contingent liabilities, including obligations under lease of
its former headquarters facility
* P10 Industries Inc says in connection with filing, co
entered into a restructuring support agreement with 210/P10
Investment, LLC
* P10 Industries - in connection with filing co entered into
restructuring support agreement with Langley Holdings, acquirer
of P10's former operations
