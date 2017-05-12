BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Pacgen Life Science Corp:
* Entered deals with Dermamed Pharmaceutical,Deserving Health for exclusive global marketing, sales, distribution rights to personal care products
* Deals provide co with access to over 50 personal care products under brand names of Dermamed, Dermasoleil and Deserving Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Gibson Energy Inc says announced that incoming president and chief executive officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to board of directors