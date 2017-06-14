BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 14 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc :
* Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences - co may also use a portion of net proceeds from offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses
* Pacific Biosciences - intends to use net proceeds from offering for capital expenditures and working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing