March 15 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and
2017 outlook & guidance
* Pacific exploration and production- targeting 2017 net
exit production between 80,000 to 85,000 boe/d
* Pacific exploration and production- exploration &
development capital expenditures expected to be $325 to $375
million
* Pacific exploration and production- production increasing
faster than we expected in first two months of 2017
* Pacific exploration and production- net production for q1
of 2017 is expected to be in range of 72,000 to 75,000 boe/d
* Pacific exploration and production- 2017 drilling and
production plan is consistent with expectations
* Pacific exploration and production- has agreed to sell
certain interests in caguan-putumayo basin to amerisur resources
for cash proceeds of $4.85 million
