May 12 Pacific Gas and Electric Co:

* Pacific Gas And Electric - on May 11, California public utilities commission voted out final decision in co's 2017 general rate case proceeding

* Pacific Gas and Electric-final decision authorizes revenue requirement increase, effective Jan 1, of $88 million over utility's current level of $7.916 billion

* Pacific Gas and Electric- final decision also authorizes post-test year revenue requirement increases of $444 million in 2018,$361 million in 2019

* Pacific Gas and Electric - authorized increase is result of decrease from 2016 levels of $62 million for electric distribution, decrease of $3 million for gas distribution

* Pacific Gas and Electric Co - 2017 revenue requirement increase authorized by final decision is effective beginning January 1, 2017

* Pacific Gas and Electric Co - authorized increase is also result of an increase of $153 million for electric generation from 2016 levels

* Pacific Gas and Electric - results for quarter ending june 30 are expected to reflect portion of annual increase attributable to 6 months ending June 30, 2017