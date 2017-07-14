FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says CPUC voted out a final decision in cost of capital proceeding for co​
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 14, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says CPUC voted out a final decision in cost of capital proceeding for co​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - ‍on July 13, 2017 California Public Utilities Commission voted out a final decision in cost of capital proceeding for co​

* Pacific Gas And Electric - ‍CPUC adopted, with no modifications, revised proposed decision issued by two assigned administrative law judges on july 12​

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - ‍final decision reduces co's authorized return on equity from 10.40 pct to 10.25 pct, effective January 1, 2018 - sec filing​ Source text - bit.ly/2uqd5KE Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.