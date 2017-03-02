March 2 Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - on Feb 27, assigned administrative law judge issued proposed decision in utility's 2017 general rate case proceeding

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - proposed decision would reduce authorized revenue requirement for 2017 by $2 million to an $86 million increase - SEC filing

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - proposed decision would leave intact additional authorized 2017 revenue increases of $444 million in 2018, $361 million in 2019

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - PD would increase funding for utility's rule 20A undergrounding capital program by $24 million for 2017

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - PD also would resolve two contested issues that were identified in settlement agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2lZoqKL) Further company coverage: