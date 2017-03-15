March 15 Pacific Gas And Electric Co:
* Parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed with
court settlement saying reached to resolve consolidated
shareholder lawsuit
* Pursuant to settlement stipulation utility will implement
gas operations therapeutics, at estimated cost of about $32
million
* Pursuant to settlement, individual defendants' directors,
officers liability insurance carriers will pay $90 million to
PG&E Corp
* Parties filed with court settlement that they reached to
resolve certain additional claims against individual defendants
* PG&E to pay any fee court may grant to counsel for
plaintiffs in San Bruno fire derivative cases in amount not
exceeding $25 million
