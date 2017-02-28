UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
Feb 28 Pacific Securities
* Says 2016 net profit down 41.1 percent y/y at 667.7 million yuan ($97.21 million)
* Says it cuts convertible bond issue size to 1.7 billion yuan from 3.7 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1wfSe; bit.ly/2mzccsb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8687 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.