April 3 Pacific Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 7

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 10 and the dividend will be paid on April 10

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/i5CmG5

