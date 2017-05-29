BRIEF-Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition
May 30 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd
* trading has been softer than expected in April and May
* fy2017 new centre openings are expected to total 12 compared to guidance of at least 10
* "each additional new centre is dilutive to ebitda in first 6 months of operation"
* sees fy17 ebitda (underlying) at $20.4m - $21.0m
* PSQ opened 4 new centres in 1h17 and expects to open a further 8 in 2h17, including 1 nib dental care centre in june
* PSQ's new centre rollout plans remain on track.
* sees fy18 patient fee growth of 10% - 15% and ebitda growth of approximately 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.