May 30 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd

* ‍trading has been softer than expected in April and May​

* ‍fy2017 new centre openings are expected to total 12 compared to guidance of at least 10​

* "each additional new centre is dilutive to ebitda in first 6 months of operation"

* ‍sees fy17 ebitda (underlying) at $20.4m - $21.0m​

* PSQ opened 4 new centres in 1h17 and expects to open a further 8 in 2h17, including 1 nib dental care centre in june

* ‍PSQ's new centre rollout plans remain on track.​

* sees fy18 ‍patient fee growth of 10% - 15% and ebitda growth of approximately 10%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: