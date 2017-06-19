June 19 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd

* As of June 19, gateway of company's factory in vietnam is still blocked by villagers

* "Believes that it would take at least a few more days for blockage to be cleared"

* Received claims from customers for late delivery of products arising from temporary suspension of operation of our vietnam factory

* Announces further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam