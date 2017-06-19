UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd
* As of June 19, gateway of company's factory in vietnam is still blocked by villagers
* "Believes that it would take at least a few more days for blockage to be cleared"
* Received claims from customers for late delivery of products arising from temporary suspension of operation of our vietnam factory
* Announces further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources