UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd
* Further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in vietnam
* As of today, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
* "As a result, company has decided to move sales orders of our Vietnam factory to our Panyu factory temporarily until issue is resolved"
* Company considers financial impact to co of this temporary suspension of operation of our vietnam factory to be minimal Source text (bit.ly/2q5Wn0P) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources