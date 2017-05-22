May 22 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd:

* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers

* Considers financial impact to company of this temporary suspension of operation of our Vietnam factory is not significant

* Refers to announcements of company dated 19 April 2017 and 5 May 2017 in relation to interruption of business of factory in Vietnam