RPT-Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
March 6 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
* Announced it intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Intends to use portion of net proceeds to enter into agreements with certain holders of 3.25 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv