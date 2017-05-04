BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Pacira pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.19
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.52
* Q1 revenue $69.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms FY 2017 exparel net product sales guidance of $290 million to $310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.