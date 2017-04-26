REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 Packaging Corp Of America:
* Packaging Corporation Of America reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.45
* Q1 sales $1.5 billion
* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly earnings per share $1.24
* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly diluted EPS excluding special items $1.27
* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly containerboard production 932,000 tons, containerboard inventory was down 16,000 tons versus year end 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Packaging Corp Of America-current estimate of total property damage, business interruption losses due to deridder mill incident is between $20 million-$25 million
* Q2 revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimated impact of deridder mill incident to q1 earnings, excluding capital costs, is $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.