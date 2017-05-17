BRIEF-Air Lease Corp signs firm order for 12 extra Airbus A321neo planes
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow
May 17 Paddy Power Betfair
* CEO says has a lot of appetite to do more m&a in u.s.
* CEO says hard to see current intense competition at every level in european market abating
* CEO says given level of competition we are cautious but guardedly optimistic
* CEO says smaller players will continue to struggle, either "wither on the vine" or be forced to consolidate
* CEO says appears to be appetite for considerable change to uk fixed-odds betting terminals regulation, very comfortable with ability to trade through it
* CEO says very happy with retail business, expects to open shops in the uk in h2
* CEO speaking to media after Annual General Meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.
