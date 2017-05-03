May 3 Paddy Power Betfair Plc
* Q1 revenue up 23 pct to £416m (up 15 pct in constant
currency
* Growth driven by sports, with sportsbook stakes up 18 pct
(cc +9 pct) and margins up 1.3ppts
* Underlying ebitda up 87 pct to 111 mln pounds and
underlying operating profit up 114 pct to 91 mln pounds (cc +117
pct)
* Revenue growth, annualisation of merger-related cost
savings and continued focus on operating efficiency resulted in
doubling of operating profit
* Results favoured customers since Q1, and overall gross win
margins were weak in April
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)