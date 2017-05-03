May 3 Paddy Power Betfair Plc

* Q1 revenue up 23 pct to £416m (up 15 pct in constant currency

* Growth driven by sports, with sportsbook stakes up 18 pct (cc +9 pct) and margins up 1.3ppts

* Underlying ebitda up 87 pct to 111 mln pounds and underlying operating profit up 114 pct to 91 mln pounds (cc +117 pct)

* Revenue growth, annualisation of merger-related cost savings and continued focus on operating efficiency resulted in doubling of operating profit

* Results favoured customers since Q1, and overall gross win margins were weak in April Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)