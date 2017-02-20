Feb 20 Padini Holdings Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 54.5mln rgt

* Qtrly revenue 426.6 million rgt

* Year ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt , qtrly revenue 340.4 million rgt

* On 20 february 2017, the company has declared a 3rd interim dividend of 2.5 sen per ordinary share

* "The second half of the financial year will continue to be very challenging"