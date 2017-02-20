UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Padini Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 54.5mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 426.6 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt , qtrly revenue 340.4 million rgt
* On 20 february 2017, the company has declared a 3rd interim dividend of 2.5 sen per ordinary share
* "The second half of the financial year will continue to be very challenging" Source text: [bit.ly/2m3ev6k] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources