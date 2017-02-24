BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 23 Plains Gp Holdings Lp
* PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Total gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $1.3 billion
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: