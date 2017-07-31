FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces FDA clears investigational new drug application for PTI-125
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 31, 2017 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces FDA clears investigational new drug application for PTI-125

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc

* Pain Therapeutics announces FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for PTI-125

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍company's phase I study with PTI-125 will be funded by a $1.7 million grant from NIH​

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for PTI-125, a novel drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease​

* Pain Therapeutics- ‍clinical testing with PTI-125 will begin shortly, with funding provided by a $1.7 million research grant from National Institutes of Health​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.