GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks buoyed by tech bounce; Dudley remarks lift Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
May 16 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd:
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
* Anticipates 2017 annual average daily production to increase from approximately 260 mmcfe/d to about 290 mmcfe/d
* Exit production in 2017 is expected to be between 438 mmcfe/d (73,000 boe/d) and 450 mmcf/d
* 2017 capital spending program of $348 million
* To increase its credit facilities to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Italy's Eni made the winning bid for the tenth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
* U.S. Department of defense purchased from Virtual Imaging over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems for use by U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: