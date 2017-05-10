May 10 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd

* Painted Pony reports increased credit facilities and first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Increased production by 116% to 215.3 mmcfe/d (35,878 boe/d), in-line with previously released guidance in q1

* Corporation has entered into an agreement to increase its credit facilities to $500 million

* Painted Pony's pro forma 2017 capital program is expected to be $348 million

* Painted Pony expects pro forma production volumes during q2 of 2017 to average approximately 234 mmcfe/d

* Average pro forma production volumes for 2017 are expected to be approximately 290.0 mmcfe/d

* Qtrly funds flow from operations $0.25