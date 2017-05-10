BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 10 PAION AG:
* PAION AG PUBLISHES GROUP QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
* REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.051 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 3 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD
* NET LOSS FOR Q1 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.218 MLN
* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS DECREASED BY EUR 1.379 MLN IN Q1 2017
* PAION CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 MADE ON 16 MARCH 2017 WITH PUBLICATION OF 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* PAION'S MAJOR GOALS FOR 2017 ARE CONTINUATION AND COMPLETION OF ONGOING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN U.S. AND HANDOVER OF COMPLETED WORK TO COSMO
* POSITIVE DATA ANNOUNCED IN U.S. SAFETY TRIAL WITH REMIMAZOLAM IN HIGH-RISK COLONOSCOPY PATIENTS
* FINANCIAL RESULTS IN LINE WITH PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.