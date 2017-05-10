May 10 PAION AG:

* PAION AG PUBLISHES GROUP QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.051 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 3 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* NET LOSS FOR Q1 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.218 MLN

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS DECREASED BY EUR 1.379 MLN IN Q1 2017

* PAION CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 MADE ON 16 MARCH 2017 WITH PUBLICATION OF 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PAION'S MAJOR GOALS FOR 2017 ARE CONTINUATION AND COMPLETION OF ONGOING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN U.S. AND HANDOVER OF COMPLETED WORK TO COSMO

* POSITIVE DATA ANNOUNCED IN U.S. SAFETY TRIAL WITH REMIMAZOLAM IN HIGH-RISK COLONOSCOPY PATIENTS

* FINANCIAL RESULTS IN LINE WITH PLAN