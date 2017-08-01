FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Pak Tak International ‍announces disposal of new energy business companies​
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 2:49 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Pak Tak International ‍announces disposal of new energy business companies​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd

* ‍Announces disposal of new energy business companies​

* Deal for consideration of rmb38 million

* Vendor, being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, entered into equity transfer agreement with shenzhen baosheng jewellery co

* Expected that unaudited gain before taxation accrued to group as a result of transaction would be approximately hk$4 million

* Unit Marvel Innovator Investment has conditionally agreed to sell sale interest to Shenzhen Baosheng Jewellery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.