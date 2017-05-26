May 26 Pak Tak International Ltd

* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share

* Intends to apply net proceeds from placing as to approximately hk$39.2 million for expansion of group's existing businesses

* Co appointed China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee(s) who are independent third parties to sburscribe for shares