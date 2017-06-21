June 21 Pak Tak International Ltd:

* Shenzhen Jinsheng Commercial, aspurchaser entered into sales and purchase agreement with Yunfu Jiexin Investment Company

* Shenzhen Jinsheng Commercial Company to purchase property at a cash consideration of approximately rmb98.3 million

* Expects the consideration to be financed as to about rmb34.7 million from placing and about rmb49.2 million by way of mortgage or borrowing