GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia learns to adapt to Korean tensions; Fed views awaited
* North Korea says fired ICBM, South and US troops conduct test
July 4 Paladin Energy Ltd:
* Approached EDF to grant a standstill in respect of enforcement by EDF of approximately US$277 million due to it on 10 July 2017
* EDF now informed co that it is not prepared to enter into standstill agreement and requires payment of amount when due on 10 July, 2017
* "Paladin is considering implications of EDF's position for future of company"
* Commenced negotiations with EDF before independent expert ruling that additional security offered proposed by co was insufficient
* Further to receipt of demand from EDF, boards of relevant companies met and resolved to appoint administrators
* Refers to announcements regarding standstill of paladin's payment obligation to Electricite De France S.A
LONDON, July 5 British new car registrations fell by around 5 percent last month year-on-year and overall sales for the first six months of the year dropped by 1 percent, according to preliminary data from an industry body.
BRASILIA, July 4 Brazil's government has sharply increased spending in local infrastructure projects proposed by lawmakers, according to budget data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, as a graft scandal threatens to topple President Michel Temer.