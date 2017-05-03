BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis
May 3 Pharmacare
* Q1 net profit $691,842 versus $1.4 million year ago
Q1 net sales $4.7 million versus $5.2 million year ago
Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories
