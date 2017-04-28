BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
April 28 Palette Multimedia Bhd
* Entered into contract for sale of server and hardware related products to Trade House Atlantis Limited
* Contract for consideration of 1.4 million RGT
* The contract is expected to contribute positively to palette and its subsidiary for the financial year ending 31 May 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2paPMk0) Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye