June 19 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* As of 5.40 p.m., 16 June, co received valid acceptances in respect of 77,888,324 Gemfields shares

* Together with 258.9 million Gemfields shares already held by Pallinghurst Group, total represents 61.25 pct of share capital of Gemfields