BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:
* As at 1:00 p.m. On 4 July 2017, Pallinghurst has received valid acceptances in respect of 267.6 mln Gemfields shares, representing about 48.30 pct of Gemfields
* Offer shall remain open for acceptances until 1:00 p.m. (London time) on 18 July 2017
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.