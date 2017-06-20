June 20 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* Agreed to lower acceptance condition from 75 pct to 60 pct as contemplated under offer document

* Offer for Gemfields has become unconditional as to acceptances

* In aggregate valid acceptances represent 336,808,239 Gemfields shares or about 61.25 pct of issued share capital of Gemfields